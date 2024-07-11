Freddies Shut Out Mudcats Across Twin Bill

July 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The FredNats swept a twin bill against the Carolina Mudcats, shutting them out 1-0 in game one and 2-0 in game two.

Marc Davis battled some command issues in his start in the first game, walking four Mudcats across five innings, but did not allow a run.

Enniel Cortez was also effective in five frames, but allowed an RBI single to Nate Rombach in the fourth inning which proved to be the difference. Samuel Vasquez worked a scoreless sixth inning, before Anthony Arguelles notched the save in the seventh. It was the fourth save for Arguelles, with Davis (3-2) earning the win and Cortez (0-1) taking the loss.

In game two, it was more of the same for Fredericksburg, playing as the Malmö Oat Milkers. Carolina threatened with a single and a double in the top of the first inning, but Dannel Diaz escaped the danger and posted a zero.

The Oat Milkers bounced right back in the home half of the first. With runners on second and third and one out, Brandon Pimentel drove in Armando Cruz to put the Milkers up 1-0.

Diaz cruised through four innings, and Nate Ochoa doubled the Oat Milker's lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

Austin Amaral, Matt Bollenbacher, and Merrick Baldo each spun a scoreless inning as Malmö blanked the Mudcats 2-0. Amaral (1-0) earned his first win this year, Daniel Corniel (3-5) took the loss, and Baldo secured his fifth save.

In game four, Travis Sthele (3-6, 6.58) battles Josh Knoth (3-4, 3.69) in a 7:05 start on Firework Friday.

