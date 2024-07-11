Mudcats Swept in Doubleheader

July 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Fredericksburg Nationals got a pair of great pitching performances and did enough offensively as they swept a doubleheader from the Carolina Mudcats 1-0 and 2-0 on Thursday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

In game one:

Fredericksburg (48-35, 13-4 second half) scored the only run in the game on a single from Nate Rombach to take the 1-0 advantage.

Carolina (49-32 overall, 8-8 second half) put the tying run in scoring position in the sixth but could not get the knock they needed as the Mudcats fell 1-0.

In game two:

Fredericksburg (49-35 overall, 14-4 second half) got the scoring going in the last of the first on a Brandon Pimentel single to give the Nationals an early 1-0 advantage.

That lead grew to 2-0 in the fourth when Nathaniel Ochoa Leyva laced a single to right to grow the lead.

Carolina (49-33, 8-9 second half) could only muster four hits in the game including a one out double in the seventh but could not complete three comeback.

The series continues Friday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Carolina will be back in action at Five County Stadium after the All-Star break on Friday, July 19.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.