Hillcats Double-up on Shorebirds, 4-2

July 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats snapped their three-game skid by defeating the Delmarva Shorebirds 4-2 on Thursday evening.

Juan Benjamin continued his tear through the month of July, piecing together a 4-4 afternoon with two doubles and an RBI. He is hitting above .500 since the calendar flipped over.

The Hillcats struck first in the first inning as Benjamin knocked in his RBI with a double to left field. Ralphy Velazquez would score, putting Lynchburg in front. Alfredo Velásquez would double to right field in the top of the second to tie things at one.

The game would go quiet for a while as the pitchers would take over. It was not until the top of the seventh when the 1-1 tie would be broken on a Cole Urman single to left.

Lynchburg would respond in the bottom of the seventh with a single from Rafael Ramirez Jr. to score Benjamin. Lexer Saduy would drive him home with a single of his own to go up by one. A third run would score in the inning as Fran Alduy would ground out, allowing Manuel Mejias to scamper home, putting Lynchburg on-top 4-2.

Kyle Scott would pick up the win, improving him to 4-3 on the season, with Steven Perez notching his fourth save.

Lynchburg will look to snag a second in a row with their matchup with Delmarva on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

