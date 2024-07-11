Shorebirds Fall to Hillcats on Thursday Night

LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (31-52, 8-10) were defeated by the Lynchburg Hillcats (46-38, 8-10) on Thursday night by a final of 4-2.

The Hillcats took their first lead of the series in the bottom of the first as Juan Benjamin scored Ralphy Velasquez with an RBI double, making it 1-0 Hillcats.

Delmarva countered with an RBI double of their own in the second as Alfredo Velasquez brought home Jake Cunningham with a double inside the right-field line, evening the game at one.

It remained a 1-1 game into the seventh inning, and the Shorebirds broke the tie with two-out damage starting with a triple by Alfredo Velasquez who scored moments later on an RBI single by Cole Urman, giving the Shorebirds their first lead at 2-1.

However, the Hillcats counterpunched in the bottom of the inning as they used an RBI single by Rafael Ramirez Jr. to tie the game at two. They took the lead on a run-scoring single by Lexur Saduy. An extra run scored on an RBI groundout by Fran Alduey to give Lynchburg their largest lead at 4-2.

The Shorebirds' offense was shut down in the final two innings by Steven Perez and would fall to the Hillcats 4-2, giving Lynchburg their first win of the series.

Kyle Scott (4-3) was the winning pitcher for the Hillcats with Hayden Nierman (0-1) taking the loss for Delmarva. Steven Perez (4) picked up the save.

Delmarva looks to bounce back on Friday as Juan Rojas takes the mound against Alex Clemmey for Lynchburg. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

