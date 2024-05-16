Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.16 vs Charleston

May 16, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs with a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 pm tonight at Segra Park. RHP Logan Martin (0-0, 4.50 ERA) starts game one and RHP Nicholas Regalado (1-1, 8.44 ERA) gets the ball in game two for Columbia. RHP T.J. Nichols (1-3, 5.09 ERA) takes the hill in game one for Charleston and the RiverDogs send RHP Hayden Snelsire (1-2, 4.11 ERA) to the hill in game two.

Tonight is a Carolina Grits Night and Halfway to Halloween for the Columbia Fireflies! The team will dress up as their food alternate identity--feel free to bring your favorite costume too! It's also a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday where you can buy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and house cocktails. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

FIVE-RUN FIFTH PROPELS FIREFLIES TO VICTORY: The Fireflies bats exploded, scoring five runs in the fifth inning, propelling the club to a 9-5 win over the Charleston RiverDogs Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park. Brennon McNair started Columbia's five-run fifth with a solo blast to left field, giving Columbia a 4-3 lead. The bats kept rolling after that as Erick Torres, Blake Mitchell and Derlin Figueroa added three-consecutive singles. Figueroa's single plated Torres. After a Chris Brito sacrifice bunt, Austin Charles delivered a three-run long ball to left, putting an exclamation mark on the inning and pushing Columbia's lead to 8-3. Columbia (18-16) scored their final run the next inning. Erick Torres led-off the inning and came around to score on an Adam Boucher wild pitch.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Tuesday, left-handed hitter Derlin Figueroa mashed his fourth homer of the season. It was a solo blast that produced the only run of the day for Columbia. All four of the infielders homers have come at Segra Park this year and all four of them have gone out to the right field lawn area. It's not just Figueroa who has found the long ball at Segra Park this year. The Fireflies have 20 long balls this season and 16 of them have come at the friendly confines.

A NEW HOPE: Ethan Bosacker, has the second-best ERA in the Carolina League, a 1.51 mark that is just .49 behind League leader Matt Wilkinson. Lynchburg's starter last pitched May 12 where he allowed one run over five innings of work. Bosacker is also fourth in opposing average (.181) and second in WHIP (0.81) in the Carolina League.

GETTING YOUR GROOVE BACK: After hitting .153 in the team's first seven games this season and .163 with runners in scoring position, the Fireflies bats sprang to life Wednesday, going 15-36 at the dish and 5-10 with RISP.

IT'S ALL ROSES HERE: Jarold Rosado has been great out of the bullpen this season. He has a 2.16 ERA after allowing a 10.38 ERA in 2023. His success continued in his five appearances (5.2 IP, 9 K) since the start of May. On the season, the young pitcher has worked 16.2 innings in 11 games. He has allowed four earned runs and punched out 23. The real secret to his success this year is that his walk rate is down from 16.7% in 2023 to only 4.4% in 2024.

SPOILING SOLID STARTS: The Fireflies run with quality starts continued Tuesday as Hunter Patteson twirled Columbia's longest start of 2024. After seven one-hit innings where the RiverDogs were unable to score on the southpaw, the bullpen ceded three runs in the eighth and ninth and Columbia lost to Charleston 3-1. Columbia now has four quality starts this season. Ethan Bosacker has two and Felix Arronde has one. Surprisingly, the Fireflies record is 0-4 in games where their starter spins a quality start.

POWERING PENA: Saturday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his Carolina League-leading fourth round tripper of the season. He's currently eighth in the Carolina League with a .485 on-base percentage. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 23 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and four this year. It places him second on the Fireflies all-time homer leadboard, behind Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017) and tied with Juan Carlos Negret (23 in 2021).

