Homestand Preview: RiverDogs Ready for Championship Rematch with Down East Wood Ducks

May 16, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have defeated the Down East Wood Ducks in two of the last three Carolina League Championship Series (make sure to enjoy one of our second-place duck dogs at the concession stand in celebration). The first match-up between the clubs since the RiverDogs 2023 title series sweep is taking place at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park May 21-26. The six-game series will feature the first Military Appreciation Night of the year on Tuesday, Halloween Night on Saturday and Perros Santos Night to close the weekend.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week:

Tuesday, May 21, 7:05 p.m.: Military Appreciation Night presented by Boeing/Dog Day Tuesday presented by Twisted Tea: We'll open the homestand with the first of three gigantic tributes to military members during the 2024 season, alongside Boeing. Members of the military will receive a free ticket to the game by calling the RiverDogs box office. The team will also make two more inductions into the Hall of Honor prior to the contest. We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand, but we would find ways to make it even more pawsome! This week, we spotlight military dogs with a parade through the ballpark during the game. Pup Cups will be available at Scoops along the marsh for $2 during each Tuesday game. New to The Joe this season, we will partner with Camp Bow Wow to provide a hospitality area for your furry friend. The area will feature enrichment toys, playground equipment and a pool! Tuesday nights are presented by WCBD News 2 and 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, May 22, 7:05 p.m.: Malmo Oat Milkers Night/Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: The 121st team of Minor League Baseball takes the field in a game like no other this season. This one will be unforgettable. The RiverDogs will be wearing black and white Oat Milkers jerseys on the field. Keep an eye out for giveaways, specialty jerseys, and any other goofy ideas we whip up! Wednesday nights are presented by 105.5 The Bridge and 98 Rock. Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, May 23, 7:05 p.m.: Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: Do you enjoy a good party? Thursdays are the night for you, with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark! That's not all! During killer Happy Hour, take advantage of $4 well cocktails and a special bat shaped Beatbox cocktail. In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu and tailgate games at the Ashley View Pub. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, May 24, 7:05 p.m.: REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, May 25, 6:05 p.m.: Halloween Night presented by Southern Screams/Saturday Show at The Joe: Losses to the RiverDogs in the 2021 and 2023 championship series have haunted the Wood Ducks memories of The Joe. It's about to get even spookier! Join the RiverDogs and Southern Screams as we turn The Joe into a haunted house the Addams Family would be jealous of. Players will wear special edition jerseys that will be available for auction. Fans are invited to take part in our costume contest, with two winners receiving a jersey and Bert Kreischer tickets. Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, May 26, 5:05 p.m.: Perros Santos Night presented by MUSC Health and Berkeley Electric Cooperative/Run Charlie Run 5K/MUSC Health Family Sunday: The action begins at The Joe early in the day, with the Run Charlie Run 5K finishing at home plate prior to the game. The team will then close the weekend suiting up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston for the first time this season as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. The team will unveil new Perros Santos Jerseys this season, transitioning to a black uniform top. The Joe will have a fiesta-like vibe all night with Spanish PA announcers and food specials. We will also be recognizing students from Berkeley County Schools who have completed our bi-lingual reading program. Parking is free and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Also, make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

