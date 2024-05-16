Clutch Hitting Powers Fayetteville Past Kannapolis to End Skid

KANNAPOLIS, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-17) finally broke through offensively Thursday night at Atrium Health Balllpark, using timely hitting to take down the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (18-17) by a final score of 6-2. The win marked the first of the series for Fayetteville and ended their season-long four-game losing streak.

After the game began scoreless over the first three innings, Nehomar Ochoa Jr. gave the Woodpeckers their first lead of the series in the top of the fourth. Ochoa ripped a line drive into left off Cannon Ballers starter Aldrin Batista (L, 3-1) to plate Cesar Hernandez. Kannapolis quickly responded in the bottom half to tie the game on a Ronny Hernandez RBI single. The run would be the only one allowed by Fayetteville starter Jackson Nezuh (W, 2-3), who struck out six batters over five innings.

The Woodpeckers had another chance to take the lead in the sixth inning after they loaded the bases with nobody out. Ballers reliever Tommy Vail fanned back-to-back hitters to bring up Kenni Gomez with two down and Gomez delivered with a two-run single to the opposite field, giving Fayetteville a 3-1 edge.

Ethan Pecko (SV, 1) came on to pitch in the bottom half and surrendered a controversial solo home run to Ryan Galanie that crossed over the top of the foul pole in right, bringing Kannapolis back within a run. However, the Woodpeckers once again loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh inning. Two batters later, Xavier Casserilla, who was celebrating his 21st birthday in his return from the injured list, sent a ground ball down the right field line that brought home two to push the lead to 5-2. Casserilla was followed by Will Bush and the Fayetteville catcher drove in another with a base hit of his own to close the scoring.

From there, Pecko did the rest for the Woodpeckers. The Astros' 2023 sixth rounder did not allow a run over his final three frames and earned his first save of the 2024 season.

Fayetteville now looks to pull back even in the six-game series on Friday night. Houston's second round pick RHP Alonzo Tredwell gets the start for the Woodpeckers while former LSU Tiger RHP Grant Taylor makes his Single-A debut for the Cannon Ballers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

