Lynchburg Takes Series Opener Over Delmarva

May 16, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (9-24) fell in Wednesday's series opener against the Lynchburg Hillcats (19-15) by a score of 7-2.

After a scoreless first, Lynchburg grabbed the lead in the second on an RBI single by Tommy Hawke, giving the Hillcats a 1-0 advantage.

With the game still 1-0 in the fifth, Delmarva tied the game thanks to crafty base running. Cole Urman successfully stole second and on the throw down, Jake Cunningham snuck home from third base to make it a 1-1 game. Moments later, Stiven Acevedo put the Shorebirds in front with a double off the wall in center to plate Urman, giving Delmarva their first lead at 2-1.

The Hillcats tied the game in the sixth with a sacrifice fly by Tommy Hawke. They broke the game open in the seventh, scoring five runs with an RBI triple by Estaban Gonzalez, a two-run double by Angel Genao, a wild pitch, and an RBI double by Christian Knapczyk, giving Lynchburg a 7-2 advantage.

That deficit would be too much for Delmarva to overcome as the Hillcats held on to win 7-2.

Steven Perez (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the Hillcats with Michael Forret (2-3) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva will look to bounce back as they'll play two games against Lynchburg on Thursday, starting at 5:00 as Eccel Correa makes his debut for the Shorebirds against Jackson Humphries. In game two, Riley Cooper gets the ball versus Alonzo Richardson.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.