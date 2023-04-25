Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.25 at Augusta

April 25, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







Today the Columbia Fireflies start an eight-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets at 11:05 am. RHP Shane Panzini (0-1, 2.57 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Augusta counters with southpaw Adam Shoemaker (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Fireflies return home to start May for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans from May 2-7. Columbia will be giving away a Gavin Cross Bobblehead to the first 1,000 fans through the gates May 5, courtesy of Safe Federal Credit Union. They'll also be hosting Human Cannonball Night May 4, presented by Columbia College and their annual Star Wars Night May 6 presented by Blanchard Machinery.

-------------------------

FIREFLIES LOSE CLOSE FINALE 3-2: The Fireflies surrendered the go-ahead run in the eighth and lost 3-2 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Sunday night at Segra Park. Despite losing the finale, the Fireflies still won four of six games with the Woodpeckers in town. After Narbe Cruz led off the eighth with a lead-off double against Chazz Martinez (L, 0-3), Martinez threw a ball into centerfield on a pick-off attempt, putting the second baseman at third with no outs. Cruz came home on a Sandro Gaston single to put Fayetteville ahead for good. Fireflies pitching continued to impress Sunday. Frank Mozzicato allowed just one run in four innings while punching out a half dozen hitters. The southpaw finished the week allowing a single run in 10 innings while punching out 20 Woodpeckers hitters. After that, Marcus Olivares, Martinez and John McMillon allowed a pair of runs over five innings.

FRANKIE CURVEBALL: Kansas City's 2021 first-round pick has allowed only a single run in three starts for the Fireflies in 2023, fanning 26 hitters in 15 innings while holding opponents to a .200 average. Mozzicato set a franchise record with 13 strikeouts in a single game last Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 11 held by Tony Dibrell since April 26, 2018.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: The Fireflies bullpen has caught fire. Columbia's relievers didn't allow a run in 17 consecutive innings until they allowed a single run in the eighth Saturday night. The pen finished the night with one run across eight innings and has surrendered one run in its last 20 innings (0.45 ERA) The stretch has brought the club's bullpen ERA down from 5.85 to 3.83 for the season.

CLIMBING THE LEADERBOARD: The Fireflies have three pitchers on the leaderboard for most strikeouts in the Carolina League. Both Frank Mozzicato paces the league with 26 punchouts. David Sandlin and Steven Zobac are both also in the top 10, with Sandlin slated to start tomorrow's contest.

FIRST ONE FOR McMILLON: In his third season with the Columbia Fireflies, April 15, John McMillon came into game two of the doubleheader with a one run lead in the bottom of the seventh and closed out the game for his first professional save. It was the reliever's 41st appearance in professional baseball. Since earning the save, he has been able to add a win and a second save in consecutive appearances. This season he has worked four innings, striking out six hitters without ceding a run.

STERLING STARTERS: Through the first 13 games, Columbia's starting pitchers have been outstanding, allowing only 18 earned runs in 57.1 innings of work (2.83 ERA). The run includes 12.1 consecutive scoreless innings from Frank Mozzicato, Shane Panzini and David Sandlin from Tuesday-Thursday. Mozzicato earned Columbia's first quality start of the season Tuesday, April 18 against Fayetteville. They've also punched out a combined 63 opposing hitters.

BEST FANS IN THE LEAGUE: Last night, the Fireflies had the top attendance in Class-A and High-A baseball for the second-consecutive night. There were 57 games played amongst the Carolina, Florida State, California, Midwest, South Atlantic and Northwest Leagues during the stretch and the Fireflies and Segra Park had the most fans in attendance both evenings.

YEAH: Last night, Levi Usher's sacrifice fly in the 11th inning was the Fireflies second walk-off winner in the 2023 campaign. It was the first of Usher's career. In 2022, the Fireflies had nine walk-off wins.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2023

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.25 at Augusta - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.