Panzini Excellent in 3-1 Win

April 25, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Shane Panzini

(Columbia Fireflies, Credit: Michael Leuck) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Shane Panzini(Columbia Fireflies, Credit: Michael Leuck)

COLUMBIA, SC - Shane Panzini spun through a quality start, leading the Fireflies to a 3-1 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday afternoon at SRP Park.

The righty (W, 1-1) went six innings, allowing only two hits and no runs while striking out half-a-dozen GreenJackets (5-8) hitters. Eduardo Herrera (H, 1) came on next for the GreenJackets. The reliever allowed one, unearned run over 1.2 innings before Cooper McKeehan (S, 1) got the final four outs for Columbia (8-5) striking out a pair on the way to victory.

Panzini has now worked 11 scoreless innings, fanning nine hitters and allowing only four hits on the road this season.

Columbia broke through first. After Omar Hernandez drew a two out walk and Lizandro Rodriguez singled, allowing the back stop to advance to third, Rodriguez got caught in a rundown trying to steal second. Hernandez was able to advance and score on the play, earning his sixth stolen base of the year.

Hernandez's day wasn't done there. After Omar Florentino led the fifth off with a double, Columbia's catcher drove him home with an RBI single. Hernandez came around on a Rodriguez single to put the Firelfies up 3-0 before they sent their bullpen to the field.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow evening at 7:05 pm. RHP David Sandlin (1-0, 3.29 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Jhancarlos Lara (1-1, 1.80 ERA).

After the week on the road, Columbia returns home to face the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a six-game set from May 2-7 at Segra Park. The week will see the return of Human Cannonball night, presented by Columbia College May 4 and our annual Star Wars Night, presented by Blanchard Machinery with a Mandalorian Jersey Auction May 6. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.