GreenJackets Fall in Series Finale to Pelicans

Myrtle Beach, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) squandered a hot start against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs), as Augusta (5-7) fell to the Pelicans (7-6) 8-4.

The GreenJackets scored first for the ninth time in 12 games, as Jair Casanova worked an RBI walk in the top of the second inning. David McCabe added on with a solo home run in the next frame, putting Augusta up 2-0 after three. However, the Pelicans strung together six hits in the bottom of the fourth off of JR Ritchie (L, 0-1) to take a 6-2 lead. Myrtle Beach would tag on one more run in the fifth and sixth to extend the lead to 8-2.

In the top of the seventh inning, Tyler Collins doubled home a pair of runs with two outs to trim the Pelicans lead to 8-4, but that would be it for the scoring, as the GreenJackets could not muster up a comeback. Erian Rodriguez (W, 1-0) picked up the win for the Pelicans after dealing three shutout frames.

The GreenJackets will be back at SRP Park on April 25th, where they will face off with rivals Columbia (Kansas City Royals) in an eight-game series. The series will feature two double-headers, a Tuesday mid-day game on Education Day, the debut of the Pavos Salvajes jerseys on the first COPA day of the season, Star Wars Day, and many more promotions. For tickets and the full promotional schedule, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.

