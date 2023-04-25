Myrtle Beach Falls in Series Opener to Charleston 5-2

April 25, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







In their first game of the two-week road trip, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped the series opener to the Charleston RiverDogs 5-2 on Tuesday night. The loss brings the Pelicans back to .500 at 7-7, while the RiverDogs improved to 6-9.

Two solo home runs gave the Birds their offense with Andy Garriola (1-4, HR, RBI) and Jefferson Encarnacion (1-2, HR, RBI, 2 BB) both going yard on solo shots. Pedro Ramirez (2-3, 2B) posted a multi-hit game from the No. 8 spot in the lineup.

Just three pitchers were used in the first game of the week with reliever Yovanny Cabrera (0-1) taking the loss with an earned run in his three innings off three hits and a walk while striking out four. Starter Michael Arias lasted three innings with an earned run and four strikeouts. Angel Gonzalez was the final pitcher in the game and gave up three unearned runs in his two frames.

Charleston came together for eight hits with Kamren James (2-3, 2 2B) hitting two doubles and scoring a run. Dominic Keegan (1-4, 3B, RBI), Xavier Isaac (0-2, RBI, BB), and Odalys Peguero (1-2, RBI) accounted for the runs driven in.

It was a great start from Trevor Martin (1-1) who tossed five innings with just one earned run and two hits allowed while walking one and striking out seven. Jake Christianson and Duncan Davitt combined to give up just one more run to Myrtle Beach in their four innings to close out the game.

The Pelicans took an early lead in the top of the second as Garriola blasted a 1-1 pitch to center field for his third home run of the year.

That lead would last until the bottom of the fourth as the RiverDogs plated two. Just as Cabrera came out of the bullpen to replace Arias, he gave up a triple to Keegan to center field as Cooper Kinney scored following his single to even the game at one. Isaac hit a sacrifice fly to left on the next pitch to give the RiverDogs a 2-1 lead.

Charleston broke the game open with three more runs in the bottom of the seventh. Gonzalez came out of the bullpen and hit the first batter he saw which was followed with a single. With runners on first and second, Cristopher Barete hit a ball back to Gonzalez, who threw it wild to third and was charged with an error. The ball went out of play and James scored, leaving runners on second and third. Peguero followed in the next at-bat with a sacrifice fly to left that scored Estanli Castillo. Chandler Simpson came up next and hit a ball that knocked off Pelicans' second baseman Pedro Ramirez and rolled to the outfield, allowing Barete to cross home for a 5-1 RiverDogs advantage.

The Pelicans capped off the night on a solo home run from Encarnacion to right-center in the top of the ninth to make it a 5-2 game. It was Encarnacion's first of the season.

Wednesday will feature a doubleheader between the Pelicans and RiverDogs beginning at 6:00 p.m. The Pelicans will play as the home team for the second contest after the game in Myrtle Beach on April 8th was postponed due to weather.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.