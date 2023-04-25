Red Sox Shutout Shorebirds in Series Opener

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (8-7) could not get the bats going in the opening game of their six-game series against the Salem Red Sox (9-7) as they were shutout by a score of 5-0.

Pitching was the story for the first six innings of the game as neither team could crack the scoreboard as both starters were dealing for their respective clubs.

Juan Nuñez for Delmarva tossed five shutout innings with seven strikeouts, allowing just one hit during his outing.

But his counterpart, Dalton Rogers, was equally as impressive as the southpaw also tossed five scoreless innings, giving up just one hit while matching his career-high with eight strikeouts.

Cesar Alvarez continued the trend of great pitching in the sixth for the Shorebirds as he retired the side in order.

Gabriel Jackson took over for the Red Sox in their half of inning number six in relief of Rogers, he also dealt a scoreless frame to keep the 0-0 stalemate intact going into the seventh.

That's when Salem made their move and broke the scoreless battle as Luis Ravello sent a three-run homer over the right field wall to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead.

They'd homer again to start the eighth as Miguel Bleis went yard for the first time in his career with a no-doubt homer to left. His solo shot gave Salem a 4-0 edge.

They'd take on more on a sacrifice fly in the ninth by Roman Anthony, and they'd proceed to complete the shutout as Nathan Landry took care of business to secure a 5-0, shutout victory for the Red Sox in the series opener.

Gabriel Jackson (2-0) earned the win in relief for Salem with Edgar Portes (3-1) suffering the defeat for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds were held to just five hits on Tuesday afternoon, finishing the day 0/11 with runners in scoring position.

Moises Chace will make his first start of the season for Delmarva on Wednesday as they look to even up the series, he'll face Jose Ramirez for the Red Sox with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

