GreenJackets Drop Tuesday Matinee to Columbia

April 25, 2023







The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) opened their eight-game series with the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Tuesday morning, as Augusta (5-8) fell to the Fireflies (8-6) 3-1.

The GreenJackets sent out Adam Shoemaker (L, 0-1) to make the start on Education Day at SRP Park. In front of a season-high crowd of 5,763 fans, over 3,000 of whom were local school kids, the Fireflies picked up a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on a well-executed double steal. The Fireflies tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth off of Didier Fuentes, who gave up three hits in one inning of work.

At the plate, the GreenJackets were stymied by the Fireflies' starter Shane Panzini (W, 1-1), who went six strong innings and did not allow a run. Panzini struck out six and only allowed five baserunners on two hits, both hits courtesy of Andrew Keck.

The GreenJackets got their lone run of the game in the bottom of the eighth, when Nick Clarno doubled and scored on a wild pitch. Cooper McKeehan (S, 1) entered in the bottom of the eighth and recorded the save. Cedric De Grandpre worked four scoreless innings in relief for Augusta, striking out six.

The GreenJackets are back at SRP Park for this entire week, where they will face off with rivals Columbia (Kansas City Royals) in an eight-game series. Tomorrow, Jhancarlos Lara makes his first start of the year for Augusta, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. The series will also afeature two double-headers, the debut of the Pavos Salvajes jerseys on the first COPA day of the season, Star Wars Day, and many more promotions. For tickets and the full promotional schedule, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.

Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2023

