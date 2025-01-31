Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announces the full 2025 preseason schedule.

The Switchbacks will kick off their preseason in Tucson at the Desert Showcase, hosted by Visit Tucson and FC Tucson. The team will face New Mexico United on Friday, February 7th, followed by a match against Louisville City FC on February 9th. Both of these will be closed friendlies.

Afterward, the Switchbacks will return home to finish preseason at Weidner Field. On February 15th, they'll take on Union Omaha in another closed-friendly. The team will then host their Season Ticket Member party on February 22nd, where they'll face Colorado Rapids 2 in a match exclusive to Season Ticket holders. The final preseason match will be on March 1st against the UCCS men's soccer team. This game will be open to the public, and tickets are available now- get yours.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.