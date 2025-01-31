San Antonio FC Signs Foward Luis Andres Paredes

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed forward Luis Andres Paredes, pending league and federation approval and work authorization. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Luis is a young player with a lot of talent, who has experience with one of the best teams in Colombia," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "He is a fast and strong winger, and we look forward to seeing him in our attack and welcoming him to the team."

Paredes joins SAFC after spending two seasons in Colombia's top division with Millonarios FC, one of the country's premier clubs. The Arauca, Colombia native began with the U20 team before joining the first-division side in January 2023. That season, he scored two goals in 29 matches as the team secured the 2023 Torneo Apertura Championship. The 23-year-old was also a part of the Superliga Colombiana title-winning squad in 2024.

San Antonio FC training camp is currently underway prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

