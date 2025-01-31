Goalkeeper Las Rejoins LouCity on Loan from Austin FC
January 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC News Release
Louisville City FC has re-acquired goalkeeper Damian Las on loan from Major League Soccer's Austin FC, the clubs announced Friday.
The deal, which is pending league and federation approval, will see Las return to Louisville after he started 32 of LouCity's 34 games in 2024. The boys in purple won their first USL Championship Players' Shield as Las saved 75 shots on the season.
Las remains on a multi-year Austin FC contract running through 2026 with an option for 2027. Terms of the loan with LouCity were not disclosed.
"I'm happy to bring Damian back to Louisville," said coach Danny Cruz. "He is a young goalkeeper with a lot of quality and a clear understanding of what it means to represent this club. I know he feels we have unfinished business, and I'm looking forward to getting him here to get started."
A 22-year-old from Des Plaines, Illinois, Las earned MLS NEXT Pro's 2023 Goalkeeper of the Year award with Austin FC II en route to the third-division league's title. Stepping up to the second-division USL Championship last season, Las registered a 64.9% save percentage, and the boys in purple won 22 times with him between the posts.
Las originally signed with Austin FC in 2022 on a transfer from English side Fulham FC, where he appeared for the club's U-23 squad in Premier League 2. He also represented the U.S. at the U-15 and U-17 levels, making a start in the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
"I'm excited to be back with the team for another year," Las said, "and I'm hungry for more wins."
Las completes a LouCity goalkeeping corps that also features veteran Danny Faundez and second-year pro Ryan Troutman. He'll rejoin LouCity this weekend when the squad travels to play Austin FC in a preseason friendly.
Current 2025 Louisville City FC Roster
Forwards: Issac Cano, Evan Davila, Sam Gleadle, Phillip Goodrum, Brian Ownby, Adrien Perez, Ray Serrano, Jansen Wilson
Midfielders: Taylor Davila, Zach Duncan, Kevon Lambert, Niall McCabe, Carlos Moguel Jr.
Defenders: Kyle Adams, Amadou Dia, Josh Jones, Arturo Ordóñez, Aiden McFadden, Jake Morris, Manny Perez, Sean Totsch
Goalkeepers: Danny Faundez, Damian Las, Ryan Troutman
