El Paso Locomotive FC Goalkeeper Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica for International Friendlies
January 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite has been selected to Jamaica's 28-man roster for its upcoming international friendlies against Trinidad & Tobago.
Waite and the Reggae Boyz will host both matches against the Soca Warriors in Jamaica. The first match is scheduled to be played at the Catherine Hall Stadium in Montego Bay on Thursday, Feb. 6 then before a quick turnover on Sunday, Feb.9 at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston.
Waite will join his international teammates in Jamaica on Monday, Feb. 3 following Locomotive's first home preseason match against Barca Residency Academy on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Westside Soccer Complex.
Jamaica Men's National Team Schedule
International Friendly 1
Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago
Thursday, February 6, 5:30 p.m. MT
Catherine Hall Stadium, Montego Bay, Jamaica
International Friendly 2
Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago
Sunday, February 9, 6 p.m. MT
Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, Kingston, Jamaica
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 31, 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Goalkeeper Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica for International Friendlies - El Paso Locomotive FC
- San Antonio FC Signs Defender Jimmy Medranda - San Antonio FC
- Goalkeeper Las Rejoins LouCity on Loan from Austin FC - Louisville City FC
- San Antonio FC Signs Foward Luis Andres Paredes - San Antonio FC
- Miami FC Signs Sebastian Blanco - Miami FC
- New Mexico United Announces Addition of Goalkeeper Coach Armando Quezada - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Add Defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele for 2025 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Goalkeeper Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica for International Friendlies
- El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Post Undefeated Weekend at 2025 ECNL Las Vegas Showcase
- El Paso Locomotive FC Open Preseason Match to Media, Season Ticket Members on Saturday, February 1 at Westside Soccer Complex
- Format and 96-Team Field Finalized for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, El Paso Locomotive FC to Enter in First Round
- El Paso Locomotive FC Single Game Tickets on Sale February 7