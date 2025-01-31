Miami FC Signs Sebastian Blanco

January 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of attacking midfielder Sebastián Blanco.

Blanco comes to South Florida as an experienced and highly successful midfielder, having played seven seasons in MLS with the Portland Timbers. Throughout his 203 appearances with the club, Blanco tallied 51 goals and 46 assists. Blanco was the third top scorer in the history of the Timbers, as well as having the second most all time assists for the club.

The Argentine recorded 13,905 minutes played on the MLS side. In that time, Blanco won the MLS is Back Cup with the Timbers in 2020 and was named Player of the Tournament for his contributions, recording three goals and five assists in the tournament.

Prior to his time in MLS, Blanco played for CA San Lorenzo de Almagro in Argentina from 2015 to 2017. In the 2015/16 season, the team won the Supercopa Argentina. Blanco for his part excelled at San Lorenzo, as the midfielder scored 12 goals and had 11 assists.

Blanco first made his professional debut in 2006 with CA Lanús. In 2007, he was a key member of the squad who won the 2007 Apertura Championship, winning the league. In total, Blanco made over 200 appearances in the Argentine Primera División.

"I feel very happy and have high expectations of being part of this project, an ambitious project, with new people and eager to grow and take the club to the top," said Blanco. I am happy to have been welcomed from the beginning and am eager to start competing."

On the international side, Blanco played in international friendlies in 2009 and 2010 for Argentina. A notable one being his goal in a 4-0 match against Haiti.

The 36-year-old will be a key addition to the 2025 Miami FC USL Championship squad as he brings in the experience, quality and leadership needed for success. Blanco will be making his USL Championship debut on March 8th in Miami's home opener against Detroit City FC.

2025 Season Memberships and tickets to the Home Opener on March 8th are on sale now! Visit www.MiamiFC.com or call 844-MIAMIFC for more information. Vamos MIAMI!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.