San Antonio FC Signs Defender Jimmy Medranda

January 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed defender Jimmy Medranda, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are excited to welcome Jimmy to San Antonio," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "Jimmy brings a lot of experience and leadership to the team, a player who defends well and gives us an extra boost in our attack."

Originally from Mosquera, Colombia, Medranda began playing in Colombia's second division with Deportivo Pereira in 2012. In 2013, he was loaned to MLS side Sporting Kansas City, and the club made the transfer permanent ahead of the 2014 season. The team won the MLS Cup in his first season, as well as two U.S. Open Cup titles in 2015 and 2017. In his seven total seasons with Kansas City, Medranda played more than 5,600 minutes in 108 league appearances. While with the club, he also had stints on loan in USL Championship with OKC Energy and SKC reserve side Swope Park Rangers.

Medranda went on to spend time with Nashville SC (2020) and Seattle Sounders FC (2020-22). He moved to Columbus Crew in 2023, where he played in 10 matches and won his second MLS Cup title. Over the course of his MLS career, Medranda appeared in 158 matches. The 30-year-old returned to Colombia in 2024, spending the season with Deportivo Cali in the country's top flight.

San Antonio FC training camp is currently underway prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

