Rowdies Add Defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele for 2025

January 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the addition of veteran defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele for the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

This will be Vancaeyezeele's second stint in Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old defender made eight appearances for the club in 2022 after joining via transfer midway through the season. Last season, Vancaeyezeele was a regular contributor for fellow USL Championship side Hartford Athletic, earning 29 appearances across all competitions.

"We're delighted to add Thomas to our squad for the season," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "I remember him well from when we played Hartford last year. When looking at Thomas, we really liked how he's shown the ability to play in multiple positions in the back. That versatility is a very valuable asset for any team to have when you look to build out a roster. You can already see in preseason that he brings quality to the group."

The 2025 season will also mark Vancaeyezeele's sixth season in the USL Championship. He first came to the league in 2018 with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, where he excelled as the club's leader in interceptions for three seasons and earned selection to the USL Championship All-League First Team in 2019 and 2020. Following his successful three-season run in Pittsburgh, Vancaeyezeele represented San Diego Loyal SC and Birmingham Legion FC. Vancaeyezeele's versatility has been a highlight throughout his career in the USL Championship with the ability to slot into any spot on the back line and fill in as a midfielder when needed.

"I'm happy and excited to be back in Tampa Bay," said Vancaeyezeele. "I have a little bit of unfinished business because I picked up an injury early when I came here, and I didn't have the chance to show my qualities. I know this year is going to be a good one for us. We obviously have our eyes on a championship and I'm excited to help achieve that."

A native of France, Vancaeyezeele has made 14 appearances for the French Guiana national team, competing for the country in both the Concacaf Gold Cup and Concacaf Nations League. He developed during his youth career in France with Stade Malherbe Caen and was promoted to the club's reserve team for the 2011-2012 season. In 2016, he moved to the United States to play college soccer for the University of Charleston and helped lead the program to its first national championship in 2017 while earning NCAA Division II Player of the Year honors.

The Rowdies are set to kick off the new season on Saturday, March 8 when they travel to face Las Vegas Lights FC. Tampa Bay will remain on the road through the first month of the season before their long-awaited return home to Al Lang Stadium to battle Loudoun United FC on Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 pm ET.

