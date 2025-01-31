New Mexico United Announces Addition of Goalkeeper Coach Armando Quezada
January 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce the addition of Armando Quezada as the club's next Goalkeeper Coach. Quezada joins United from Las Vegas Lights, where he served as Goalkeeper Coach under then-Lights-Head-Coach Dennis Sanchez.
Prior to his time in Las Vegas, Quezada was a professional goalkeeper with Detroit City FC of NISA, Greenville Triumph of USL League One, and San Antonio FC of USL Championship. He played collegiate soccer at University of California - Davis.
