Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City: Full Match Highlights: July 4th Matchup!
July 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Colorado Rapids Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 4, 2025
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Blanked by Los Angeles Galaxy - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Rapids Fall, 2-1, to Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Earns 2-1 Road Win in Colorado - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Dallas Falls to Minnesota United, 2-1 - FC Dallas
- Revolution Head West to Meet Portland Timbers on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- LAFC Faces Regular Season Road Test at Austin FC on Saturday, July 5 - Los Angeles FC
- CF Montréal to Take on Inter Miami CF at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Travels to Take on CF Montréal - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel West to Face MLS Newcomers San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Kreilach's final match as a member of Whitecaps FC tonight - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Celebrates Independence Day Saturday at Home V St. Louis City SC - Real Salt Lake
- Colorado Rapids Announce Kiewit as Official Jersey Sleeve Partner - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Rapids Fall, 2-1, to Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Announce Kiewit as Official Jersey Sleeve Partner
- Rapids Host Sporting Kansas City in Annual 4thFEST Match
- Colorado Rapids Academy's Jackson Pomeroy Selected to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to 4thFEST and Our Matchup with Sporting Kansas City