Colorado Rapids Advance to League's Cup Semifinals: Twellman's Takes

August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Taylor Twellman recaps the latest action from the League's Cup Quarterfinals!

Colorado Rapids head coach Chris Armas has changed the course of this team. A player, a coach, a person who lives and breathes the underdog mentality the chip on his shoulder. Look at this Leagues Cup run, it started with a four nil defeat to Portland but then a 97th minute goal from Navarro vs Leon they win on penalties. Juarez 3-2.....Toluca 2-1 on a 96th minute goal from Yapi, and 10 rounds of penalties to take down, the giants Club America. Is LAFC Next!?

