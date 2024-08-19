Colorado Rapids Advance to League's Cup Semifinals: Twellman's Takes
August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids YouTube Video
Taylor Twellman recaps the latest action from the League's Cup Quarterfinals!
Colorado Rapids head coach Chris Armas has changed the course of this team. A player, a coach, a person who lives and breathes the underdog mentality the chip on his shoulder. Look at this Leagues Cup run, it started with a four nil defeat to Portland but then a 97th minute goal from Navarro vs Leon they win on penalties. Juarez 3-2.....Toluca 2-1 on a 96th minute goal from Yapi, and 10 rounds of penalties to take down, the giants Club America. Is LAFC Next!?
