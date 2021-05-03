Cole Perfetti Named April CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month

WINNIPEG - The American Hockey League announced today Moose forward Cole Perfetti has been named the CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for April.

Perfetti, 19, tied for the lead among AHL rookies, and the Moose, in scoring in April. He recorded 13 points (4G, 9A) in just nine games. Perfetti's 13 points also left him in a tie for seventh among the league's top point-getters for the month. His plus-eight rating tied for the lead among rookies and was tied for ninth overall. The Whitby, Ont. product recorded eight of his nine helpers as the primary assist this month. Perfetti also tallied nine points (2G, 7A) at even strength in April. The Winnipeg Jets' 10th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft saved his best for when the game was on the line during the month, posting three of his goals in the third period and six of his 13 points in the third frame or overtime.

The first-year pro recorded at least a point in seven of his nine appearances throughout the month. His seven-game point streak was tied for the second-longest by a rookie this season. Perfetti logged multi-point games in four outings this month, including a streak of three straight games with two or more points. His best performances came in the form of three-point contests on April 12 and 24. April 12 saw Perfetti notch two goals and an assist to factor in on all three goals in a 3-2 overtime win. On April 24, he again marked his name beside all three Moose goals with a goal and two assists in a 3-0 victory.

During the month, Perfetti helped the Moose to an impressive 7-1-0-1 record. He recorded the primary assist on three game-winning goals in April.

Overall, Perfetti ranks sixth among rookie scorers with 23 points (8G, 15A) in 29 games. He is the second-youngest player to rank in the top-20 in points by a rookie skater.

Perfetti is the first forward and fourth player in franchise history to win CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month following defenceman Brenden Kichton (Jan. 2014), goaltender Cory Schneider (March 2008) and defenceman Kevin Bieksa (March 2005).

The Moose begin their season-ending road swing Thursday, May 6 against the Toronto Marlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Listen to the game on cjob.com/sports and MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE or watch with a subscription to AHLTV.

