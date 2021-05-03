Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Spencer Martin to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Spencer Martin to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Martin, 25, has appeared in 11 games for the Crunch this season, posting a record of 5-4-1 to go along with a 2.77 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. The Oakville, Ontario native has played in 169 career AHL games over the past six seasons, earning a record of 66-73-17 to go along with a 3.00 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and nine shutouts. Martin has also appeared in three career NHL games, all with Colorado during the 2016-17 season.

