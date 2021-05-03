Tonight's Game against Rochester Postponed

May 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that tonight's game between the Rochester Americans and Utica Comets has been postponed out of an abundance of caution in accordance with AHL COVID-19 protocols.

A make-up date has not yet been determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.