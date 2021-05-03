Barracuda Fall 5-3 to Condors in Regular-Season Home Finale

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (15-13-4-2) entered Monday's game at Solar4America Ice at San Jose having won their last three-straight against the Bakersfield Condors (21-12-0-1) on home ice but goals by Cooper Marody and Brad Malone in the third proved too much to overcome as the Condors wrapped up the 10-game season series with at 5-3 win.

- Alexei Melnichuk (7-7-3) allowed five goals on 19 shots, suffering his first loss in four games

- Stuart Skinner (18-7-1), the AHL's CCM/Goalie of the Month for March, stopped 35 shots to pick up his AHL-leading 18th win, finishing the season with a 7-1 record against the Barracuda

- Brad Malone (8, 9) picked up four points (3+1=4) in Bakersfield's last outing on Wednesday and potted two more goals on Monday, including his second shorthanded goal in as many games

- Joel Kellman, the AHL's CCM/Player of the Week, collected three more points on Monday (1+2=3) and now has 10 points (6+4=10) over his last four games

- Sasha Chmelevksi, who like Kellman had seven points (3+4=7) over a two-game span last week, collected two more points (1+1=2) on Monday and now has nine points over his last four games and co-leads the team with four power-play goals (4)

- Max Letunov (11) collected his second power-play goal over his last three games and now co-leads the team in power-play goals (4) and sits in second in total goals (11) only behind Joachim Blichfeld (12)

- After collecting four assists on Wednesday, Bakersfield's Max Gildon collected three more helpers on Monday and now has seven points (0+7=7) in his last two games

- Adam Cracknell picked up two more assists on Monday and now has points (3+6=9) in six of his last seven games for Bakersfield

- Cooper Marody netted his AHL-best 20th goal of the year and his sixth against the Barracuda

