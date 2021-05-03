Anaheim Ducks Recall Mahura
May 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Josh Mahura from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Mahura, 22 (5/5/98), has recorded 1-2=3 points and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 11 games with Anaheim this season. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman has earned 3-9=12 points and 10 PIM in 39 career games with the Ducks.
Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura earned 5-13=18 points with a +8 rating in 25 AHL games with San Diego, leading Gulls defensemen in scoring and assists, while co-leading in goals. At this time of his recall, Mahura ranked tied for third in points, tied for sixth in assists and tied for 10th in goals among AHL defensemen. The St. Albert, Alberta native has collected 10-48=58 points with a +5 rating and 62 PIM in 109 career AHL games with San Diego.
