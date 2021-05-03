San Jose Sharks Assign Ozzy Wiesblatt to the San Jose Barracuda
May 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) general manager Doug Wilson announced today that the club has assigned Forward Ozzy Wiesblatt (@ozzywiesblatt) from the Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) of the Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) to their top developmental affiliate the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda).
Wiesblatt, 19, began the season with the Barracuda, skating in three games and scored his first AHL goal on Feb. 13 at Texas.
In 23 games with the Raiders this season, Wiesblatt finished tied for eighth in the WHL in assists (21), tied for 12th in points (28) and tied for 11th in power-play assists (9).
In his career, Wiesblatt has skated in 152 games with the Raiders while collecting 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists), a plus-59 rating, 85 penalty minutes and 351 shots on goal.
The five-foot-10, 183-pound forward from Calgary, Alberta was selected by the Sharks in the 2020 NHL Draft (first round, 31st overall).
San Jose Sharks Assign Ozzy Wiesblatt to the San Jose Barracuda
