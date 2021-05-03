American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
May 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that, out of an abundance of caution in accordance with league COVID-19 protocols, tonight's game between the Utica Comets and Rochester Americans has been postponed.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #139 - Utica at Rochester - from Mon., May 3 to TBD
