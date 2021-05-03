Eagles Recall Davis, Carr from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

May 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Davis and goaltender Kevin Carr from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Davis has collected four assists in 17 games this season with the Eagles, while also skating in two ECHL contests with the Grizzlies. Carr has generated a record of 5-8-1 in 15 appearances this year with Utah, to go along with a 3.63 goals-against average and a .875 save-percentage.

The Eagles will return to action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, May 5th at 7:00pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.