Clutch Hits Push Travs Past Riders

Frisco, TX - Jack Larsen broke a tie with a two out, two run triple in the top of the ninth to propel the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-3 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night. The Travs led early scoring three times in the first two innings and got five shutout innings from starter Stephen Kolek. Frisco battled back to tie, scoring single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before Larsen's heroics in the ninth.

Moments That Mattered

* Frisco tied it on a solo home run by Jonathan Ornelas in the bottom of the eighth.

* Patrick Frick walked to open the ninth inning but the next two Travelers batter struck out. Jake Scheiner kept the inning alive with a single and then Larsen lined a ball just past the right fielder to put Arkansas back on top.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Jack Larsen: 2-5, run, 3B, 2 RBI

* SS Patrick Frick: 2-3, BB, 2 runs

* RHP Stephen Kolek: 5 IP, 3 H, BB, 6 K

News and Notes

* All six Travs runs came with two out in an inning

* There was a 25 minute rain delay between the fifth and sixth innings

Up Next

The Travs look to make it three wins in a row in Frisco on Thursday night with right-hander Taylor Dollard (0-1, 0.00) on the mound against righty Justin Slaten (0-0, 2.57). First pitch is set for 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

