Clutch Hits Push Travs Past Riders
May 5, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Frisco, TX - Jack Larsen broke a tie with a two out, two run triple in the top of the ninth to propel the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-3 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night. The Travs led early scoring three times in the first two innings and got five shutout innings from starter Stephen Kolek. Frisco battled back to tie, scoring single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before Larsen's heroics in the ninth.
Moments That Mattered
* Frisco tied it on a solo home run by Jonathan Ornelas in the bottom of the eighth.
* Patrick Frick walked to open the ninth inning but the next two Travelers batter struck out. Jake Scheiner kept the inning alive with a single and then Larsen lined a ball just past the right fielder to put Arkansas back on top.
Notable Travs Performances
* LF Jack Larsen: 2-5, run, 3B, 2 RBI
* SS Patrick Frick: 2-3, BB, 2 runs
* RHP Stephen Kolek: 5 IP, 3 H, BB, 6 K
News and Notes
* All six Travs runs came with two out in an inning
* There was a 25 minute rain delay between the fifth and sixth innings
Up Next
The Travs look to make it three wins in a row in Frisco on Thursday night with right-hander Taylor Dollard (0-1, 0.00) on the mound against righty Justin Slaten (0-0, 2.57). First pitch is set for 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 5, 2022
- Riders Comeback Snubbed with 6-3 Loss to Travs - Frisco RoughRiders
- Naturals Drop Game One in Springfield, 12-5 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Naturals Bounce Back with Big 13-3 Win over Cardinals - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- The Cardinals Drop Game 2 vs. NWA Naturals - Springfield Cardinals
- Four Home Runs Power Sod Poodles to Quick Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Clutch Hits Push Travs Past Riders - Arkansas Travelers
- Hollis and Leyba Lead the Missions Offense in Wednesday Night Victory in Corpus - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.