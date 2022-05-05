Drillers Back Home for Series with Frisco May 10-15

May 5, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers will be back in action at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, May 10 when they host the Frisco RoughRiders. It will be the first game of a six-game series with the RoughRiders, who are the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

The series will run for six consecutive days, through Sunday, May 15. The set will feature a pair of day games with the first one on Wednesday, May 11 at 11:05 a.m. while the second will be for the Sunday finale at 1:05 p.m. The homestand opener on Tuesday, May 10 is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., while the three other games in the series will begin at 7:05 p.m.

The promotions schedule for the homestand will include a Drillers cap giveaway and Thirsty Thursday on May 12, Friday Night Fireworks on May 13 and a T-Town Clowns jersey giveaway on Saturday, May 14.

A complete list of promotions for the entire homestand is below.

The series will mark the first meetings between the two teams since the 2019 season. The Drillers and RoughRiders have both enjoyed good starts to this season, claiming the two best records in the Texas League during the first month.

The Riders roster includes pitcher Jack Leiter, who was the second overall pick in last summer's Major League Baseball draft. Leiter attended Vanderbilt University and is the son of former MLB pitcher Al Leiter. He is currently ranked as the third-best pitching prospect in Minor League Baseball by MLB.com.

Individual tickets for the six games as well as all games for the rest of the season are now available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

May 10-15 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Tuesday, May 10 First Pitch at 6:05 PM / Gates Open at 5:00 p.m. (Union Home Mortgage 1B Gate) & 5:30 p.m. (All other gates)

COX $2 TUESDAY

The homestand begins with another exciting $2 Tuesday! Fans can purchase Ferguson KIA Lawn tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, sodas and ice cream sandwiches for only $2 each as well as get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between 6-8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate. It's all made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, Cox, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat

Wednesday, May 11 First Pitch at 11:05 a.m. / Gates Open UHM 9:30 a.m. & all other gates at 10:00 a.m.

OZONE ALERT DAY / DAY BASEBALL / COOLING TOWEL GIVEAWAY

Come forget the stress of the work week with some day baseball at ONEOK Field presented by INCOG, 102.3 KRMG News & Talk and AM 740. Make sure to arrive early as the first 1,000 fans who enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or the Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates can receive a Tulsa Drillers cooling towel. In addition, BAM Entertainment will be presenting a Science Show beginning at 10 a.m.

Thursday, May 12 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

My41 THIRSTY THURSDAY

The always popular Thirsty Thursday at ONEOK Field is here! Miller Lite and Coors Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. In addition, Corona Seltzers will be on sale for only $3 each and Blue Moon for just $4 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for just $2 per serving at the main concessions stands. Thirsty Thursday is presented by Edward Jones, My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

DRILLERS HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans, ages 3 & up, who enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or the Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Tulsa Drillers Hat courtesy of Edward Jones

Friday, May 13 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's Friday so it is time to celebrate with our post-game fireworks spectacular presented by PSO, FOX23 and K95.5. Fans can also enjoy a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for $4 each and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each.

Saturday, May 14 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY

Come to ONEOK Field and celebrate the weekend with NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday. The night begins with a Busch Scoreboard happy hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for $4 per serving and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each. In addition, both teams will pay homage to former Negro League teams as Tulsa will wear its T-Town Clowns jerseys and Frisco will wear its Black Giants jerseys.

T-TOWN CLOWNS JERSEY GIVEAWAY

We honor the original baseball stars of the Historic Greenwood District with a T-Town Clowns jersey giveaway to the first 1,500 fans ages, 3 & up, who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates. The jerseys will be available in sizes Youth Large and Adult Medium, XL, XXL and XXXL sizes, while supplies last.

Sunday, May 15 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / UHM Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. & all other gates 12:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY / KIDS EAT FREE / KIDS RUN THE BASES

The homestand concludes with our NewsChannel 8 Family FUNday Sunday presented by Ferguson KIA and Mix96.5. All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, juice, a piece fruit and a Hiland ice cream treat. Kids are also invited to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Wheels and Thrills.

HORNSBY COLOR-CHANGING CUP GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Hornsby color-changing cup!

KIDS CATCH

All kids are invited to come to ONEOK Field early for a game of catch on the field just like the pros, courtesy of PSO. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open at 11:30 AM for those wanting to take advantage of his unique opportunity.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.