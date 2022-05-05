Riders Comeback Snubbed with 6-3 Loss to Travs

FRISCO, Texas - A three-run ninth inning propelled the Arkansas Travelers over the Frisco RoughRiders Wednesday night at Riders Field, 6-3. Frisco scored three runs in the sixth through eighth innings, including solo home runs from Ezequiel Duran and Jonathan Ornelas, both hitting their second of the year.

The RoughRiders (14-9) received a five-inning outing and eight strikeouts from Avery Weems (1-2) from the bullpen, both career highs for the left-handed pitcher. The eight strikeouts from Weems stand as the most from any Riders pitcher this season.

Travelers (11-12) reliever Devin Sweet (2-2) earned the win, but gave up the game's tying run in the bottom of the eighth before Arkansas plated three in the top of the ninth. Arkansas starter Stephen Kolek struck out six in a scoreless, five-inning start to keep the Riders off the scoreboard until his departure.

After the end of the fifth inning, an incoming rain cell delayed the game for 25 minutes before passing.

Arkansas scored first in the opening frame with a Zach DeLoach base hit to drive in Patrick Frick and make it 1-0. The Travelers tallied two more in the second inning with back-to-back RBI hits from Joe Rizzo and Jake Scheiner.

On the first pitch after the delay, Josh Stowers met a line drive at the left-field wall and secured the catch while crashing into the fence to complete the out.

The Riders quickly issued the game's action back in motion with Duran's second homer of the year in the bottom of the sixth to trim the Arkansas lead to 3-1.

In the seventh, Frisco inched closer with a lead-off single from Jordan Procyshen, followed by an RBI double from Justin Foscue to make it a 3-2 game. The Riders tied it in the home half of the eighth on the Ornelas home run to increase his average to .370 over his first 20 games played.

This week's six-game series continues Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. from Riders Field as RHP Justin Slaten (0-0, 2.57 ERA) makes his fifth appearance of the season. Reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week Taylor Dollard (0-1, 0.00 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season Thursday night, coming off his five-inning start with one hit allowed and six strikeouts against Wichita.

The Riders celebrate Cinco de Mayo as they'll take the field as Los Quesos Frisco in their Copa de la Diversion jerseys for the first time in 2022. Thursday is also another Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Rowdy @ The River, with $2 Blue Norther Hard Seltzers and $2 domestic drafts, plus Lazy River access for only $25.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

