Naturals Drop Game One in Springfield, 12-5

May 5, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals fell behind early to the Springfield Cardinals and could not come back, dropping Tuesday's series opener, 12-5 at Hammons Field.

Reigning Texas League Player of the Week Michael Massey continued where he left off last week, going 3-for-5 at the plate, with a run scored and an RBI.

Springfield struck starter Anthony Veneziano for five runs across the first two innings, through Veneziano struck out two across 1.2 innings of work. The closest Northwest Arkansas got to coming back came in the fourth, as Massey singled and was tripled home by Seuly Matias, who then scored on a Nate Eaton sac fly.

The Cardinals responded with a run in the fourth and four in the sixth, but the Naturals responded with three more in the seventh inning. Maikel Garcia doubled in Jake Means, then John Rave scored on a Nick Loftin sac fly. Garcia came around for the final run of the night for Northwest Arkansas, on Massey's third hit of the game.

After Veneziano could not pitch out of the second, Zack Phillips followed with 3.1 innings of relief, only allowing one run while striking out four. Patrick Smith and Jonah Dipoto combined for an inning before Walter Pennington pitched two scoreless innings to finish the night, facing five batters but recording six outs on 17 pitches.

The Naturals look to bounce back Wednesday night at Hammons Field, as left-hander Marcelo Martinez makes his first start for the Naturals, at 6:35 pm.

