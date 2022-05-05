Drillers Rained out for Third Straight Day

May 5, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







WICHITA, KS - Rain is again the winner in a scheduled series between the Tulsa Drillers and the Wichita Wind Surge. The doubleheader that was set to be played Thursday evening at Riverfront Stadium has been postponed due to continued rainy conditions in Wichita.

It marks the third straight postponement in the series that was supposed to begin on Tuesday. It is the first time since the 1997 season that the Drillers have been rained out for three consecutive games. In that case, they were postponed April 25-27 in a series at Shreveport, Louisiana.

The Drillers and Wind Surge will now attempt to begin their series with a doubleheader on Friday, May 6 with the first game beginning at 5:05 p.m. The schedule now calls for a single game on Saturday, May 7 staring at 6:05 p.m. The series will conclude with another doubleheader on Sunday, May 8 with game one starting at 12:05 p.m.

The scheduled sixth game of the series will now have to be made up in Tulsa during a series that will run from June 14-19.

The weather forecast for Friday in Wichita is considerably better. Partly sunny skies are predicted with a high temperature of 71 degrees.

WHAT'S NEXT: A doubleheader is scheduled for Friday, May 6 at Riverfront Stadium with the first game starting at 5:00 p.m. The scheduled pitchers for the Drillers are:

Game 1 - RHP Gus Varland (0-2, 5.17 ERA)

Game 2 - RHP Clayton Beeter (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

Watch or listen live on MiLB.tv or AM 1430 The Buzz on the iHeartRadio app.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.