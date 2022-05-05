Drillers Rained out for Third Straight Day
May 5, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
WICHITA, KS - Rain is again the winner in a scheduled series between the Tulsa Drillers and the Wichita Wind Surge. The doubleheader that was set to be played Thursday evening at Riverfront Stadium has been postponed due to continued rainy conditions in Wichita.
It marks the third straight postponement in the series that was supposed to begin on Tuesday. It is the first time since the 1997 season that the Drillers have been rained out for three consecutive games. In that case, they were postponed April 25-27 in a series at Shreveport, Louisiana.
The Drillers and Wind Surge will now attempt to begin their series with a doubleheader on Friday, May 6 with the first game beginning at 5:05 p.m. The schedule now calls for a single game on Saturday, May 7 staring at 6:05 p.m. The series will conclude with another doubleheader on Sunday, May 8 with game one starting at 12:05 p.m.
The scheduled sixth game of the series will now have to be made up in Tulsa during a series that will run from June 14-19.
The weather forecast for Friday in Wichita is considerably better. Partly sunny skies are predicted with a high temperature of 71 degrees.
WHAT'S NEXT: A doubleheader is scheduled for Friday, May 6 at Riverfront Stadium with the first game starting at 5:00 p.m. The scheduled pitchers for the Drillers are:
Game 1 - RHP Gus Varland (0-2, 5.17 ERA)
Game 2 - RHP Clayton Beeter (0-0, 3.86 ERA)
Watch or listen live on MiLB.tv or AM 1430 The Buzz on the iHeartRadio app.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 5, 2022
- Drillers Rained out for Third Straight Day - Tulsa Drillers
- Homestand Highlights: May 10 - May 15 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Drillers Back Home for Series with Frisco May 10-15 - Tulsa Drillers
- Moises Gomez Collects Two Player of the Month Awards - Springfield Cardinals
- Missions Open Series with 2-0 Lead - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Riders Comeback Snubbed with 6-3 Loss to Travs - Frisco RoughRiders
- Naturals Drop Game One in Springfield, 12-5 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Naturals Bounce Back with Big 13-3 Win over Cardinals - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- The Cardinals Drop Game 2 vs. NWA Naturals - Springfield Cardinals
- Four Home Runs Power Sod Poodles to Quick Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Clutch Hits Push Travs Past Riders - Arkansas Travelers
- Hollis and Leyba Lead the Missions Offense in Wednesday Night Victory in Corpus - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.