Cards Drop Game 3
May 5, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - Despite an early 4-run inning at the bottom of the 2nd for the Cardinals (10-14), the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (12-12) came back to take this game 9-6.
Decisions:
W: RHP Yefri Del Rosario (2-0)
L: RHP Grant Black (1-3)
S: LHP Walter Pennington (1)
Notables:
-RF Moisés Gómez went 2-for-4, with a 2-out RBI, his MiLB-leading 13th homerun of the season
-SS Delvin Pérez went 1-for-4 with a 2-run double
On deck:
-Friday, May 6, 6:35pm - SGF RHP Edgar Escobar (2-1, 7.43) vs. NWA RHP Alec Marsh (0-1, 6.89)
-Kids Dance Party Fans-On-Field Fireworks
-Happy Half-Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during first 30 minutes after gates open
-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com
