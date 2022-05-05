Cards Drop Game 3

May 5, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - Despite an early 4-run inning at the bottom of the 2nd for the Cardinals (10-14), the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (12-12) came back to take this game 9-6.

Decisions:

W: RHP Yefri Del Rosario (2-0)

L: RHP Grant Black (1-3)

S: LHP Walter Pennington (1)

Notables:

-RF Moisés Gómez went 2-for-4, with a 2-out RBI, his MiLB-leading 13th homerun of the season

-SS Delvin Pérez went 1-for-4 with a 2-run double

On deck:

-Friday, May 6, 6:35pm - SGF RHP Edgar Escobar (2-1, 7.43) vs. NWA RHP Alec Marsh (0-1, 6.89)

-Kids Dance Party Fans-On-Field Fireworks

-Happy Half-Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during first 30 minutes after gates open

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.