Missions Open Series with 2-0 Lead
May 5, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - A constant barrage from the bats and a sterling relief performance by lefty Osvaldo Hernandez steamed San Antonio to a 9-6 victory over the Hooks Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.
The Missions cracked 13 hits, coaxed six walks, and capitalized on four hit-by-pitches while scoring in all but three frames.
The output included a home run to by switching-hitting Domingo Leyba off Corpus Christi southpaw Julio Robaina in the sixth, which turned a 4-3 Hooks deficit to a three-run edge.
San Antonio added a pair in the seventh and received a lead-off home run by Jorge Ona against Matt Ruppenthal in the eighth.
The Hooks got to Matt Waldron for two markers in the first. The effort was capped by a Justin Dirden RBI base hit.
In the third, Yainer Diaz pounced on an 0-1 Waldron breaking ball for a solo bomb to the back of the berm in left. It was Diaz's second home run of the year.
After Corpus Christi rallied for three in the seventh against Nolan Watson, Hernandez entered and recorded seven consecutive outs to pick up the win.
The Hooks aim to slay a three-game slide with Cody Deason on the hill Thursday night. The Missions plan to pitch Alek Jacob. First pitch 6:35 PM.
