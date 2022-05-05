Hollis and Leyba Lead the Missions Offense in Wednesday Night Victory in Corpus

SAN ANTONIO - Game one of this series saw the Missions collect 10 hits and slug five homers in a winning effort. The Missions offense picked up where they left off and collected nine runs on 13 hits to take down the Hooks on Wednesday night. Connor Hollis went 4-for-5 and Domingo Leyba drove in three runs. The Missions win their second straight ballgame by a final score of 9-6.

As they did last night, the San Antonio Missions offense wasted no time providing run support for their starting pitcher. Connor Hollis reached base with a one-out double down the left field line. After a ground out from Domingo Leyba, which moved Hollis to third, Yorman Rodriguez stepped up to the plate. Facing Hooks starter Tyler Brown, Rodriguez lined a single into center field to score Hollis. The Missions took an early 1-0 lead.

Matt Waldron was the starting pitcher for the Missions and was making his fifth start of the season. After the offense gave him the 1-0 lead, Waldron struggled in the bottom of the first and allowed the Hooks to capture the lead. Cesar Salazar started the inning with a base hit and Enmanuel Valdez reached on a fielding error from Wyatt Hoffman. With runners on the corners, Salazar scored after Yainer Diaz grounded into a double play. Following a walk to Luke Berryhill, Waldron allowed back-to-back singles Shay Whitcomb and Justin Dirden. It was Dirden's single which scored the second run of the inning. Corpus Christi took a 2-1 lead.

The Missions had another scoring opportunity in the top of the second inning. Agustin Ruiz hit a one-out double. Hoffman drew a walk to put two runners on base with one out. However, Brown struck out Chandler Seagle and Esteury Ruiz to end the inning.

The early back-and-forth battle continued as San Antonio regained the lead in the top of the third inning. Hollis started the inning with a base hit. He ended up at third base after stealing second base and a throwing error from catcher Luke Berryhill. The Missions loaded the bases after Domingo Leyba walked and Jorge Ona was hit by a pitch. Korry Howell drove in Hollis with a sacrifice fly. On the play, Leyba came around to score after a throwing error from rightfield Bryan Arias. The Missions took a 3-2 lead.

Corpus Christi quickly bounced back and once again evened things up. With one out in the inning, Yainer Diaz connected on a solo home run. His second long ball of the season tied it up at 3-3.

The Missions recovered and regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Seagle reached base on an infield single and Esteury Ruiz drew a walk. He has reached base in all 23 games played this season. Hollis drove in Seagle with an RBI single. Chandler Casey replaced Brown on the mound following the RBI single. The Missions took a 4-3 lead.

The Hooks had a chance to regain the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two outs in the inning, a throwing error from Leyba allowed Berryhill to reach base. Shay Witcomb doubled and moved Berryhill to third base. Matt Waldron's night was over as Nolan Watson came on to pitch. With two runners in scoring position and two outs, Watson retired the final batter of the inning to keep the Missions lead.

San Antonio added some insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Julio Robaina, Hollis reached base with a one out single. Leyba drove in Hollis with a two-run home run over the left field wall. His first long ball with the Missions improved their lead to 6-3.

The Missions increased their lead with two more runs in the top of the seventh inning. Agustin Ruiz led off the inning and was hit by a pitch. After recording the first out of the inning. Seagle drove in Ruiz with a double down the left field line. After a strikeout, Hollis was also hit by a pitch. With two runners on base, Leyba drove in Seagle with a single to left field. The Missions increased their lead to 8-3.

Corpus Christi began their comeback attempt by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Nolan Watson, Salazar and Valdez drew back-to-back walks to start the inning. Yainer Diaz loaded the bases after hitting a single. The first run of the inning scored after Watson walked Berryhill. Watson was replaced by Osvaldo Hernandez. The second run of the inning scored after Whitcomb grounded into a fielder's choice. The third run of the inning also scored on a fielder's choice. The Missions remained ahead 8-6.

Jorge Ona provided an insurance run for the Missions in the top of the eighth inning. With Matt Ruppenthal on the mound, Ona welcomed him to the game with a solo home run. His fourth long ball of the season made it a 9-6 Missions lead.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 9-14 on the season

Esteury Ruiz has reached base in all 23 games played this season

Korry Howell (#14 Padres prospect): 1-3, RBI, 2 SB, HBP

Tirso Ornelas (#25 Padres prospect): DNP

Agustin Ruiz (#26 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, R, HBP

Matt Waldron (#29 Padres prospect): ND, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, BB, 6 K

The San Antonio Missions continue their six-game series in Corpus Christi on Thursday, May 5th. Right-hander Alek Jacob (0-0, 2.70) is scheduled to make his first career start tomorrow night. Right-hander Cody Deason (0-2, 8.47) is scheduled to start for the Hooks. The first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

