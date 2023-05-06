'Clones Strike out 17 Batters in 7-2 Defeat

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones fell at the hands of the Aberdeen Ironbirds, 7-2, on Saturday afternoon at Maimonides Park. The loss marks Brooklyn's third straight, after capturing the first two games of the six-game series.

For the second-straight night, Aberdeen got started early. The IronBirds scored two runs in the first frame, courtesy of a balk issued against Brooklyn RHP Joander Suárez, followed by an RBI groundout from 1B Max Costes.

The IronBirds plated one more in both the third and fourth frames. First, 2B Frederick Bencosme doubled home CF Jud Fabian. Then, SS Jackson Holliday hit a sharp line drive to left to score RF Luis Valdéz to make it 4-0 Aberdeen.

In the sixth, 3B Max Wagner clobbered Aberdeen's seventh home run in the past three games - a solo shot to push the lead to 5-0.

Brooklyn's response came in the home sixth, when LF Alex Ramírez knocked in a pair on a two-RBI single. Ramirez now has 14 runs batted in on the campaign, the second most on the squad.

Up by only three runs, Aberdeen padded its cushion in the eighth inning. It began when 1B Isaac De León tattooed a solo home run to push the Aberdeen lead to 6-2. Later, Holliday recorded his second RBI of the game - a single that plated Wagner.

The Cyclones will aim for the series split tomorrow in the finale from Maimonides Park. RHP Tyler Stuart (0-0, 1.93 ERA) is expected to get the ball for Brooklyn. He'll face Aberdeen RHP Cooper Chandler (1-1, 4.63 ERA). First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m.

