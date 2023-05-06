Grasshoppers Go Scoreless Against the Dash, 8-0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers go scoreless against the Winston-Salem Dash, 8-0, on Saturday, May 6. The Dash moved to 18-6 overall as the Grasshoppers fell to 15-11. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 12-4 with two Grasshopper errors.

Leading at the dish for Greensboro was Tres Gonzalez going 1-3 with one walk. Hits were also tallied by Hudson Head, Will Matthiessen, and Sammy Siani.

Starting on the mound was lefthanded pitcher Anthony Solometo as he tallied a season-tying eight strikeouts and gave up four hits, two earned runs, and two free bases on four innings of work. Solometo took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-2 on the season.

Jonathan Cannon recorded the win for the Dash and moved to 3-0 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action in Winston-Salem tomorrow Sunday, May 7, at 2:00 pm for the final game of its away series. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

