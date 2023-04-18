'Clones Can't Top Blue Rocks, Fall 4-3 in Series Opener

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones (3-7) fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (5-5) on Tuesday night, by a final score of 4-3. The Cyclones held the Blue Rocks to only five hits on the night, but mustered only four hits of their own en route to the defeat.

The Cyclones struck first in the bottom of the second inning. With the bases loaded and only one out, 2B Chase Estep came home to score on a wild pitch issued by Wilmington starter RHP Rodney Theophile to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Rocks were quick to respond, though. In the top of the third, an error on a pickoff attempt by Brooklyn starter RHP Jeffrey Colon allowed 2B Viandel Pena to come home and score the tying run. From there, LF Jacob Young singled home SS Jordy Barley to give the Blue Rocks a 2-1 lead.

The Blue Rocks would add insurance one frame later. With two out and one man on base, Barley knocked in 1B T.J, White on an RBI single to extend Wilmington's lead to 3-1.

The bottom half of the frame saw Brooklyn respond in a big way. With two outs and two men on, SS Kevin Kendall lined a base hit to shallow center field to plate two runs and tie the game. The hit continued Kendall's streak of reaching base safely in every game he's played in so far this season.

The teams sat in a 3-3 stalemate until the top of the seventh. Having already scored a run and notched an RBI on the day, Jordy Barley blasted a solo shot deep to left field to pull Wilmington in front, 4-3.

The Cyclones bats could not pull even down the stretch. In fact, Brooklyn's final baserunner of the day came in the bottom of the fifth. The Wilmington bullpen combined for five hitless innings, allowing only one baserunner via a walk.S

The two teams return to action tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Brooklyn sends RHP Joander Suarez (0-1, 27.00 ERA) to the hill for his first start of the summer, against LHP Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 5.14 ERA).

