Dash Down Asheville, 13-8

April 18, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - After taking five games in a six-game set against the Brooklyn Cyclones at Truist Stadium, the Winston-Salem Dash hit the road for the second time this season to see the Asheville Tourists. The bats made the trip as well. Winston-Salem had a season-high 18 hits, including six multi-hit performances, as the Dash took game one of the six-game set against Asheville, 13-8, at McCormick Field Tuesday night in front of 2,311 fans.

In the top of the first, Winston-Salem (6-2) jumped out to a fast lead with two outs. Wes Kath drove in the game's first run on an RBI single to right bringing in DJ Gladney to give the Dash the early 1-0 advantage.

Winston-Salem was not done. The Dash tacked on two more runs against Asheville (3-5) starter Brayan De Paula. Shawn Goosenberg scored Wilfred Veras on an infield single, and Jason Matthews walked with the bases loaded, making it 3-0.

Jonathan Cannon got the start for the Dash working a scoreless first and second inning. Winston-Salem grew its lead in the top of the third to four after Matthews picked up his second RBI on the evening on a double to center plating Goosenberg.

The Tourists responded getting a run back in both the third and fourth off Cannon, cutting the Winston-Salem lead in half, 4-2. Cannon continued to battle on the mound, and the offense repaid him.

Once again with two outs in an inning, the Dash rallied. Following a Veras double putting two runners in scoring position, Kath got his second RBI on the night on a single to center scoring Gladney, building the back to three. Goosenberg two pitches later brought home Veras, extending the lead to four, 6-2. After Kath scored on a wild pitch, Winston-Salem was in control leading 7-2.

With the run support, Cannon worked into his sixth inning, allowing one more run after a Logan Cerny double drove in Collin Price, but the right-hander limited the threat, keeping it a 7-3 game. Cannon's night was over after the sixth, going six innings, allowing three runs and striking out five.

With a four-run lead heading into the final three frames, Winston-Salem wanted more. In the seventh, Terrell Tatum doubled Taishi Nakawake home pushing the lead to five, 8-3.

The Dash came into Tuesday evening leading all of High-A in home runs with 12, but through six innings had yet to hit a long ball, until Veras stepped to the plate. On a 2-0 pitch, he smacked a three-run home run to center field putting Winston-Salem in front comfortably, 11-3.

In the top of the ninth, Goosenberg wanted to join the party. The first baseman ripped his second homer of the season and the Dash led by 10, 13-3.

Asheville put up five in the ninth, but the lead was insurmountable, as the Dash took game one in Asheville, 13-8.

Winston-Salem plated a season high 13 runs on 18 hits and went 7-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Goosenberg led the Dash Tuesday night with a four-hit performance, driving in four runs. Gladney, Veras and Matthews all recorded three-hit nights, while Kath and Alsander Womack both picked up two knocks.

The Dash try to make it four wins a row Wednesday night against the Tourists in Asheville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from McCormick Field.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.