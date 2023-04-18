Renegades Steal a Win at Rome

Rome, Ga. - Paced by 12 hits and a season-high six stolen bases, the Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Rome Braves 8-2 on Tuesday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

The Braves got on the board in the bottom of the first against Chase Hampton. Leadoff batter Kevin Kilpatrick doubled, and the next batter, Drake Baldwin, connected for a two-run home run to center. From there Hampton settled down to retire the next nine batters, and allowed only two more Braves to reach base in his 4.2 innings of work. The right-hander struck out six and walked only one while allowing three hits.

The Renegades answered back immediately in the top of the second, when Spencer Henson rocked the first pitch from Luis Vargas over the wall in left for a solo home run. That was the start of a big night at the plate for Henson, who finished 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.

Hudson Valley went in front with a pair of runs in the top of the third. Vargas (0-1) allowed back-to-back singles to Spencer Jones and Alexander Vargas to begin the inning, and they came home on RBI singles from Caleb Durbin and Henson.

Vargas helped the 'Gades break the game open in the top of the fourth when he launched a mammoth two-run home run to right field. Durbin then walked and proceeded to steal second, third and home to produce another run. Hudson Valley tacked on another run when a Jonathan Hughes wild pitch scored Grant Richardson to grow the lead to 7-2.

The Renegades stole five bases in the fourth inning, led by Durbin's trip around the bases. He became the first Renegade to steal second, third and home in the same inning since Anthony Seigler did so on July 6, 2022 at Jersey Shore. Durbin leads Hudson Valley with seven steals, and the 'Gades are 24-for-26 on stolen base attempts this season.

Ben Rice tacked on a run in the top of the seventh on a solo home run off Samuel Strickland to run the advantage to 8-2. It was the first round-tripper of the year for Rice.

Nick Paciorek (2-0) relieved Hampton with 1.1 frames of scoreless work, picking up the win as he combined with Bailey Dees and Jack Neely to spin 4.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen to close out the game. In the last two games, the Hudson Valley bullpen has allowed just one run in 8.1 frames.

The Renegades and Braves continue their series on Wednesday morning at AdventHealth Stadium. LHP Joel Valdez (0-0, 9.82) gets the start for Hudson Valley, while RHP Ian Mejia (1-0, 2.70) climbs the hill for Rome. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m., with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 10:45.

