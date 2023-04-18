Wingrove Homers But BlueClaws' Rally Falls Short; Birds Win 9-8 on Tuesday

April 18, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - Rixon Wingrove hit a 3-run home run to cap a 7-run sixth inning but the BlueClaws rally fell one run short, as Aberdeen took the series opener 9-8 on Tuesday night.

Jersey Shore trailed 9-1 after five innings, but scored seven runs in the sixth. The inning included a two-run single by Leandro Pineda and Wingrove's three-run homer. It was his first home run of 2023 after he hit 12 last year. Wingrove now has 7 hits in his last 14 at bats.

The IronBirds jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a 3-run home run by Silas Ardoin in the second inning off BlueClaws starter Rafael Marcano.

Ryan Higgins added a home run in the fourth and the IronBirds scored three times in the fifth, including an Isaac De Leon ground rule RBI double and a SAC fly by Ardoin.

Marcano (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs in 3.1 innings. Aberdeen starter Daniel Lloyd gave up one run in three innings. Ryan Hennen got the last three outs, stranding Casey Martin at second base to end the game.

Pineda, Wingrove, Marcus Lee Sang, Martin, and Wilfredo Flores all had two hits for Jersey Shore. Cam Wynne threw two scoreless innings in relief while Tristan Garnett and Tommy McCollum each threw one.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.