Wingrove Homers But BlueClaws' Rally Falls Short; Birds Win 9-8 on Tuesday
April 18, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
ABERDEEN, MD - Rixon Wingrove hit a 3-run home run to cap a 7-run sixth inning but the BlueClaws rally fell one run short, as Aberdeen took the series opener 9-8 on Tuesday night.
Jersey Shore trailed 9-1 after five innings, but scored seven runs in the sixth. The inning included a two-run single by Leandro Pineda and Wingrove's three-run homer. It was his first home run of 2023 after he hit 12 last year. Wingrove now has 7 hits in his last 14 at bats.
The IronBirds jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a 3-run home run by Silas Ardoin in the second inning off BlueClaws starter Rafael Marcano.
Ryan Higgins added a home run in the fourth and the IronBirds scored three times in the fifth, including an Isaac De Leon ground rule RBI double and a SAC fly by Ardoin.
Marcano (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs in 3.1 innings. Aberdeen starter Daniel Lloyd gave up one run in three innings. Ryan Hennen got the last three outs, stranding Casey Martin at second base to end the game.
Pineda, Wingrove, Marcus Lee Sang, Martin, and Wilfredo Flores all had two hits for Jersey Shore. Cam Wynne threw two scoreless innings in relief while Tristan Garnett and Tommy McCollum each threw one.
The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2023
- 'Clones Can't Top Blue Rocks, Fall 4-3 in Series Opener - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Dash Down Asheville, 13-8 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Gilbert and Loperfido Go Deep in 13-8 Loss - Asheville Tourists
- Crawdads Homer Twice in 4-3 Loss - Hickory Crawdads
- Wingrove Homers But BlueClaws' Rally Falls Short; Birds Win 9-8 on Tuesday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- McHugh Deals, Hudson Valley Takes Game One - Rome Braves
- Renegades Steal a Win at Rome - Hudson Valley Renegades
- The Claws Are Back in Town - Homestand Preview for April 25-30 - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- HVR Game Notes - April 18, 2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Wingrove Homers But BlueClaws' Rally Falls Short; Birds Win 9-8 on Tuesday
- The Claws Are Back in Town - Homestand Preview for April 25-30
- Martin Homers, But BlueClaws Fall 5-2 on Sunday in ShoreTown
- Claws Fall to Greensboro 7-3 on Saturday in ShoreTown
- Mayer Sharp, But Hoppers Rally from 3-0 Down and Top Claws 9-5