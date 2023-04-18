McHugh Deals, Hudson Valley Takes Game One

Rome Braves pitcher Collin McHugh

ROME,GA - The Rome Braves returned home to AdventHealth Stadium on Tuesday, welcoming the Hudson Valley Renegades to town.

The Braves would jump out to an early two to nothing lead thanks to Drake Baldwin's first home run of the season, but Hudson Valley's offense would be too much for Rome's pitching staff.

The Renegades would go on to score eight unanswered runs over the next six innings innings thanks to home runs from Spencer Henson, Alexander Vargas, and Ben Rice. A gang of Renegades would contribute to the scoring on Tuesday night, including former Rome Brave Caleb Durbin. Durbin was traded to the Yankees organization over the offseason in a deal for Major League Pitcher Lucas Luetge.

One of the few bright spots for the Braves on Tuesday night would be a scoreless appearance from Major Leaguer Collin McHugh. McHugh has been on Atlanta's Injured List since early April, but gave Rome one and two thirds of scoreless ball with only one hit surrendered. McHugh fanned two Hudson Valley hitters, and exited the night with 26 pitches thrown.

At the end of the night, Rome would fall at home for the first time in 2023 by a final score of eight runs to two.

The Braves are back in action on Wednesday morning with a 11:00am first pitch against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

