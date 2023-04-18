HVR Game Notes - April 18, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (5-4) at Rome Braves (4-4)

RHP Chase Hampton (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Vargas (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

| Game 10 | Away Game 1 | AdventHealth Stadium | Rome, GA | April 18, 2023 | First Pitch 6 p.m. |

WHEN IN ROME: The Hudson Valley Renegades begin their second-ever series in the state of Georgia on Tuesday as they take on the Rome Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves at AdventHealth Stadium. In 2022, the Renegades played their first six-game series of the season in Rome, dropping four of six to the R-Braves to close out a season-opening road trip. The set was highlighted by a five-hit game by T.J. Rumfield, and a mammoth 467-foot home run by Everson Pereira.

ABOUT SUNDAY NIGHT: Aberdeen used another decisive ninth inning run to defeat Hudson Valley 5-4 on Sunday afternoon. Both sides got off to hot start with a pair of three run first innings that featured four walks, three errors, a wild pitch and a passed ball. Caleb Durbin highlighted the scoring in the first for Hudson Valley with a two-run single. A wild pitch thrown by Drew Thorpe in the fifth scored to Luis Valdez to push Aberdeen ahead 4-3. Thorpe finished with seven strikeouts in five frames. Two sacrifice flies were the final two runs score, Aldenis Sánchez one in the sixth to tie the game at five and Luis Valdez scored the go-ahead winning run in the ninth via a sac fly.

BENNY AND THE JETS: Renegades C Ben Rice is off to stellar start at the plate this season. The Dartmouth grad currently ranks first in HBP (5), second in OBP (.577) and 10th in AVG (.353) in the South Atlantic League. Rice leads the 'Gades in average, is tied for second in doubles (2), and second in OPS (1.048). He only trails Spencer Jones in both categories.

STAY IN THE YARD: Marcos Cabrera's inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the sixth on Thursday against Aberdeen was the first inside-the-park home run for the Renegades since Eric Wagaman circled the bases against Jersey Shore on June 9, 2022 at Heritage Financial Park. Wagaman's inside-the-parker was part of a 10-run inning for Hudson Valley in a 15-1 rout of the BlueClaws.

CAREER DAY FOR AARON: In Wednesday's 12-5 win over Aberdeen, Aaron Palensky drove in four runs and collected four hits, while falling just a double shy of the cycle. The four hits set a new career-high while the four RBIs tied his career best. The former Nebraska Cornhusker tallied 4 RBIs last year, on August 21 against the Brooklyn Cyclones, when he connected for a grand slam.

SPENCERS BRING THEM IN: In last Tuesday's series opener with Aberdeen, Spencer Jones and Spencer Henson each hit two HR and had 5 RBIs. They became the first pair of HV teammates to homer twice and collect 5 RBIs in the same game since Everson Pereira and Carlos Narvaez did so at Greensboro on 6/17/2022. Previous to that, the last time two 'Gades teammates had 5 RBIs in the same game was on 9/2/2012 when Luke Maile and Justin O'Conner each had 5 RBIs at ABD.

PITCHING LEADING THE WAY AGAIN: The Renegades rank first in ERA (2.41) among South Atlantic League teams and all High-A teams. This comes after Hudson Valley paced the SAL in ERA in 2022 (3.62), and finished with the second-best ERA among all High-A teams. The Hudson Valley bullpen has been even better, sporting a collective 1.79 ERA through 40.1 innings, the third-best mark in MiLB.

LEAVING THEM BEHIND: Over the past three games, the Renegades pitching staff has left 26 runners on base. Aberdeen finished an unbelievable 1-for-35 in the final three games of the series with runners in scoring position. This season, opponents are hitting just .107 with RISP against Renegades pitching, the lowest mark in all of MiLB.

GADES IN THE SHOW: The Renegades were well-represented on MLB Opening Day rosters in 2023, with 26 former Hudson Valley players and managers appearing across the AL and NL. 2021 Renegades INF Anthony Volpe headlined the list who made his Major League debut with the Yankees. In 2022, nine former Renegades made their MLB Debuts, the most in single-season franchise history.

WELCOME MR. JONES: Spencer Jones, the 25th overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft by the Yankees last season will open the year in Hudson Valley. He begins the season as the Yankees No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline, the highest-ranked prospect on the Renegades roster. Through eight games, Jones leads the South Atlantic League and High-A in total bases (25). The Renegades outfielder is batting .344/.405/.781 with 3 HR and 9 RBIs in 32 at-bats.

TOP PICKS ON THE GADES: The Renegades Opening Day roster prominently features 2022 Yankees first-round pick Spencer Jones, who was selected 25th overall by New York out of Vanderbilt. Jones becomes the sixth Yankees first rounder to play for the Renegades in their three seasons as an affiliate. During the Renegades' entire affiliation with the Tampa Bay Rays/Devil Rays, a total of 14 first rounders played with the 'Gades (notables: Josh Hamilton, Evan Longoria, Tim Beckham, Brendan McKay, Greg Jones).

YANKEES FIRST ROUND PICKS WITH HUDSON VALLEY

Drafted Player Years w/ HV

2018 Anthony Seigler 2021-22

2019 Anthony Volpe 2021

T.J. Sikkema (Comp A) 2022

2020 Austin Wells 2021-22

2021 Trey Sweeney 2022

2022 Spencer Jones 2023

