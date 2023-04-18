The Claws Are Back in Town - Homestand Preview for April 25-30

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are back in town! Join the fun at ShoreTown Ballpark beginning Tuesday for a six-game series against the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets), their first visit to the Shore this season.

Homestand Rundown

- Tuesday, April 25th (6:05 pm) - please note the special early start time.

- Wednesday, April 26th (11:05 am) - It's the first Education Day (presented by OCCEA) of the season. Join us for a special weekday matinee!

- Thursday, April 27th (6:35 pm) - It's Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT) with $2 Coors & Coors Light cans in the Sand Br and concourse wide.

- Friday, April 28th (6:35 pm)

- Saturday, April 29th (4:05 pm)

- Sunday, April 30th (1:05 pm) - It's a Kids Day Sunday! Members of the Jenkinson's Boardwalk BlueClaws Kids Club (sign up here) eat free thanks to Sabrett! Plus, dogs are welcome too!

