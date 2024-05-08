Clifford, McLean's Big Days Not Enough in Heartbreaking Defeat, 8-7

May 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ROME, Ga. - DH Nolan McLean tied a career-best with three hits - adding a two-run home run - but the Rome Emperors erupted for five runs in the eighth to defeat the Brooklyn Cyclones, 8-7, on Wednesday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

Tied at three entering the seventh, CF Nick Morabito and 1B Ryan Clifford quickly put Brooklyn (16-13) in front, 4-3, with consecutive doubles to start the frame.

Following a strikeout and a ground ball to short, McLean dug in and walloped the first pitch he saw beyond the fence in left-center for a two-run home run. His team-leading fourth blast of the campaign extended the Cyclones' lead to three, 6-3.

In the eighth, the Cyclones picked up an insurance run. LF Chris Suero worked a leadoff walk and scooted to second base when Rome failed to record an out on a fielder's choice.

Two batters later, a Morabito grounder to the mound was tossed into center field. Suero chugged to the plate on the wild toss to stretch Brooklyn's lead to a game-high four, 7-3.

However, Rome (15-12) answered and then some in the bottom half of the inning.

C Nick Clarno reached on a one-out single and swiped second base before an infield single and throwing error off the bat of CF Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. brought him home. 3B Sabin Ceballos followed with a run-scoring knock to left, trimming the margin to two, 7-5.

After a ground out to third, DH Adam Zebrowski - who reached base five times in the game - poked a run-producing single to center to make it a one-run affair.

A pitching change did not turn the tide for Brooklyn, as back-to-back walks loaded the bases. 1B Nick Ward capped the five-run rally with a two-RBI single to left to provide the Emperors an 8-7 lead.

The Cyclones threatened in the ninth, as 3B Nick Lorusso extended his hitting streak to eight games with a leadoff double that deflected off the third baseman's mitt. Omar De Los Santos entered as a pinch-runner and snagged third but was stranded there to end the contest.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first, Brooklyn jumped in front for the first time in the third. Clifford smashed a two-run base hit up the middle and SS William Lugo provided a sacrifice fly to put the 'Clones ahead, 3-1.

Rome would even the score at three on a 2B E.J. Exposito double in the third and a run-scoring seeing-eye single from Ward in the fifth.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Wednesday. Brooklyn RHP Jonah Tong's streak of innings without allowing an earned run ended at 26.0 in the third, walking four and striking out four over four frames. RHP Owen Murphy punched out eight but surrendered three runs in five innings for Rome.

RHP Jared Johnson (1-1) earned his first win of the year for the Emperors, allowing one unearned tally over 2.1 innings of relief. RHP Ben Simon (2-3) was taxed with the tough-luck defeat after yielding the go-ahead run in the eighth.

The Cyclones will try and start a new winning streak on Thursday. RHP Brandon Sproat (2-0, 0.92) - the New York Mets' No. 10 prospect per Baseball America - is expected to get the ball for Brooklyn. Rome is scheduled to counter with the Atlanta Braves' No. 5 farmhand, RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (2-1, 2.96). The first pitch from AdventHealth Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

